Local dermatologist to host free skin screening in honor of Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Posted at 6:26 AM, Apr 14, 2023
A local dermatologist will be hosting a free skin screening in honor of Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

According to Apex Dermatology, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.

On Monday, May 1, they will be hosting a free skin screening event.

“Early skin cancer diagnosis saves lives. It is vital to schedule regular, timely screenings to detect any changes or new lesions,” founder and president Dr. Garcia-Zuazaga said. “You should also stay aware of any differences in your skin.”

The screenings will be held from 1-4 p.m. and are open to anyone.

For more information, click here.

