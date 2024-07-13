Local entrepreneur teams up with LeBron James Family Foundation to offer premium apparel collection

AKRON, Ohio — ILTHY, an art and apparel company, is teaming up with the LeBron James Family Foundation to offer the brand’s latest collection of themes and icons inspired by the LeBron James Family Foundation and House Three Thirty.

“For them to choose us [as] a collaborative partner, it just goes to show how much they care about Northeast Ohio and all that they can kind of do right in their backyard,” said ILTHY CEO Kumar Arora.

Dozens of people packed the inside of House Three Thirty Friday night to celebrate the launch of Arora’s premium apparel collection.

“When it comes to ILTHY, our garments go beyond just a t-shirt,” said Arora. “We do things a little differently and I truly appreciate just the fact that they saw what we do”

Since 2010, Arora said his art and apparel company, which stands for "I love to help you," has taken a creative spin on sports, pop culture and nostalgia to develop pieces that stand the test of time.

Now, Arora said he’s excited for ILTHY to enter this next chapter and offer the brand’s latest collection of themes and icons inspired by the LeBron James Family Foundation and House Three Thirty.

“It’s just so great to be able to see how much we can do,” said Arora.

What makes ILTHY even more unique is that Madalyn Morse said this is the foundation’s first collaboration with a clothing line in their retail shop.

“We stumbled across these ILTHY hats. They were Ohio and we wanted our eighth graders to always remember where they came from and then it just spiraled into conversations about how ILTHY and the Lebron James Family Foundation could partner,” said Morse, who is with the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Six months later, Morse said the foundation and Arora’s vision is finally on display at House Three Thirty, which she said is a win for everyone involved.

Morse also said this partnership is a bonus for the community thanks to ILTHY agreeing to give some of the proceeds back to the foundation so they can continue to help their initiatives.

“That’s what LeBron has charged us to do here. He wants to leave his hometown better than he found it and he just wants to continue to give back to the community that got him to where he is,” said Morse.

“It’s just great to be able to team up with a business like ours that does have that social impact cause,” said Arora.

You can buy apparel here at House Three Thirty or click here to purchase yours.