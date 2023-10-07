Local food trucks reunite for annual challenge at Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Crocker Park Food Truck Challenge is back for its eighth year.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. Cleveland’s best food trucks will line up on Main Street to compete to win the “best of…” categories being judged.

More than a dozen food trucks will be on-site, so organizers encourage all food lovers to come out and support.

To get a taste of some of the participants for this year’s event, check out these videos:

Food trucks reunite for annual challenge at Crocker Park