Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local food trucks reunite for annual challenge at Crocker Park

More than a dozen food trucks will be on-site, so organizers encourage all food lovers to come out and support.
More than a dozen food trucks will be on site, so organizers encourage all food lovers to come out and support.
thumbnail_IMG_1120.jpeg
Posted at 12:56 PM, Oct 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 12:56:23-04

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Crocker Park Food Truck Challenge is back for its eighth year.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. Cleveland’s best food trucks will line up on Main Street to compete to win the “best of…” categories being judged.

More than a dozen food trucks will be on-site, so organizers encourage all food lovers to come out and support.

To get a taste of some of the participants for this year’s event, check out these videos:

Food trucks reunite for annual challenge at Crocker Park
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.