Strongville's Southpark Mall giving the gift of security this holiday season

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — It’s beginning to look like Christmas outside and inside local malls.

With Christmas just a week away, the hustle and bustle of the holiday season is here.

Shoppers at Strongsville’s Southpark Mall are in search of perfect presents, while the mall is giving the gift of security. “Last year, it was real successful. Our VIPS are real personable,” said Strongsville Police Chief Tom O’Deens.

VIPS, or Volunteers in Police Service, is a program offered by the Strongsville Police Department. This holiday season, volunteers will escort mall shoppers and employees to their cars. “They’re on the first floor at the main entrance. They’ll escort people Friday and Saturday when it’s really busy and they’re there from 5 until 9 p.m.,” added O’Deens.

“They’ve been through training, and they come out, it’s volunteer and they are connected to the police. They have a radio that connects directly to the police dispatch,” said Kurt Reddick, General Manager of Southpark Mall.

There is a mini police station inside the mall that is staffed when the mall is open. There are off-duty police officers, mall security and VIPS for busy shopping times.

“This isn’t because of trouble we’ve had; this is a preventative. It’s just an extra amenity for our shoppers,” said Reddick.