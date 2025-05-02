Local man released from prison after unfair conviction in 2019 aggravated murder

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Greeted with cheers and an instant hug from one of Jerry Sims’ daughters, the Sims’ family and Attorney Kimberly Kendall Corral did not hold back their excitement on Thursday to see Sims finally free once the state recently found he was unfairly convicted in an aggravated murder in 2019.

“Well, this has been a very long journey, and today is a super big moment for celebration because it represents the end of an injustice. But it also represents the beginning of the journey to restoring justice,” said Kimberly Kendall Corral, Jerry Sims’ Criminal Defense Attorney.

News 5 began following this case in January when Corral filed a 43-page post-conviction petition to get a new trial for Sims.

Corral claimed Sims did not receive a fair process due to a romantic relationship she said took place between the state’s key witness and the then-investigating detective, who is now East Cleveland’s Police Chief, Ken Lundy.

“This man has lost more than eight years of his life, and he had so many people who loved him, and who needed him during that time, and it means a lot that we were able to vacate that wrongful conviction,” said Corral.

Now, Sims is walking away from his 40-and-a-half years to life in prison sentence.

“Thanks to my lawyer right here. She’s the best. Got to give it to her, she the best,” said Sims.

We reached out to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, and they sent us the following statement:

“On Tuesday, it was established that a key witness and a detective from the East Cleveland Police Department engaged in a romantic relationship before, during, and after the trial. This was unknown to the trial prosecutors and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office. Because this relationship was not disclosed to the defense and goes to both witnesses’ credibility, the State conceded that a constitutional violation occurred at trial. In light of existing evidence, retrial is not possible at this time. We remain frustrated at the corruption and lack of professionalism that continues to be exhibited by many in the East Cleveland Police Department. An investigation into these matters is ongoing. Stay tuned.”

“We were shocked and surprised in the best of ways when the county joined us in asking to have his murder conviction, wrongful murder conviction vacated,” said Corral.

We reached out to Chief Ken Lundy, but he has yet to respond to our request.

In the meantime, Sims plans to celebrate by eating some good soul food and spending time with his daughter.

“Someone needs to be held accountable, but today (Friday) we’re focused on celebrating just an end to his wrongful incarceration,” said Corral.