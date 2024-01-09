Local NASA employee competing on Jeopardy! Wednesday night

A NASA Glenn Research Center employee who appeared on Jeopardy! last year is making a return to the show on Wednesday.

Michael Vallely racked up around $27,000 when he competed on the show last June but lost it in Final Jeopardy.

Vallely will be back with other returning contestants for the show's Second Chance Tournament.

Vallely is a multi-cancer survivor who adores the show so much that he plays Jeopardy! online each night with his cancer support group.

Good luck, Michael!