Local nonprofit founder driven to help the homeless in unique way with new bus

AKRON — A nonprofit in Akron is embarking on a journey to help the area's homeless in a unique way. Workers are equipping a donated Akron Metro Regional Transit Authority bus with some helpful amenities.

"It will have two showers, two tubs, changing rooms, actually two changing areas," said Robert Ford, founder of Forever R Children.

For people who hop on board, Ford believes it will be life-changing. The bus will lead The Caravan of Love, serving the area's homeless.

"I can a (give them a) whole caravan, I can give them a hot shower, free dental, free medical, a food truck with my trailer, cold food, non-perishable foods, hot foods, barbers, beauticians," said Ford.

There will also be an organization on-site to help those in need find a job.

Lori Porter is a board member and said for some, the pandemic is still being felt.

"Some people just had to choose between rent and buying food. They had to choose between paying car insurance and buying gasoline. And so, the homeless population in our city has increased and is increasing," explained Porter.

Ford understands what it's like to be homeless.

"It's near and dear to my heart," he said. He understands because Ford was once homeless himself. "I lived it firsthand; I know how it is not to take a shower for a few days, not be able to brush your teeth," he added.

That's why he is driven to help some of those most in need in Akron. "I was homeless not because I was a drug addict or an alcoholic or anything like that; I just got a little down on my luck and had a sickness, so I was not able to work or do anything for seven years," Ford explained.

Now Ford, a team of people, nonprofits and organizations are determined to give back.

"The bus will be in local business and church parking lots. So, we have partnerships with some churches and businesses who have agreed to let us park the bus and bring our Caravan of Love," explained Porter.

Ford said they hope to have the bus rolling in about six weeks.

Porter said they need to raise another $150,000 for the project.

They are hosting a gala on Nov. 17 at Trailhead Events from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. CLICK HERE for more information.