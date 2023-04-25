Local nonprofit turning dresses into dreams for high school girls

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Tucked away in the corner of a Sandusky shopping plaza is a place where volunteers work to make high school dreams come true. It's called Cinderella's Closet of Northeast Ohio.

The shop is stocked with racks of rainbow-colored dresses fit for royalty. Volunteers are in the business of providing prom gowns to girls who could otherwise not afford to experience a prom.

"If they have to choose between groceries or if they have to choose between them not going to prom, these kids will miss a mile mark that's a memory in their life," said Annette Ferrell.

Ferrell started Cinderella's Closet of Northeast Ohio in 2010, and since then, Ferrell and the team of fairy godmothers have turned hundreds of dresses into dreams.

"When the girls come in, they are introduced to one of the fairy godmothers; that would be what I do, we take them, and we are with them for about an hour," explained Liz Markley.

When the nonprofit opened in 2010, volunteers dressed 67 girls; last year, 140. Volunteers expect the need will be greater this year in part because of the inflation.

"It could be a parent who had cancer, or they lost their job, or they're becoming almost homeless, or it could be they're a foster child," said Ferrell.

The nonprofit specializes in granting wishes by giving the girls dresses, jewelry, shoes, and even makeup. The cost is a thank you or smile.

According to Ferrell, they've helped girls who have traveled to Sandusky from as far as two hours away.

Zoey Gubard was shopping with her boyfriend's mom and found the perfect dress. "There are still good people in the world," said Gubard.

For volunteers, it is a labor of love. "It's definitely a Cinderella story," said Markley.

Cinderella's Closet of Northeast Ohio is open on select days by appointment only. It also accepts donations.

