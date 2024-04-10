Local Palestinians call for county to stop investing in Israel

CLEVELAND, OH — Dozens of Palestinian supporters filled Cuyahoga County Council chambers Tuesday, calling on council members to stop investing in Israel bonds.

According to a county news release, Cuyahoga County first invested in the bonds in 2006.

Tuesday, a county spokesperson said those investments total $16 million.

But, for Palestinian-Americans like Shereen Naser, they're investments that need to stop.

Naser said her cousin was detained by the Israeli military last weekend.

As she worries for the college student's safety, Naser, who lives in Cleveland, said there's another thought she can't get out of her head.

"I'm wondering if the cuffs around her wrists are paid for by my tax dollars," said Naser.

She's part of a group that wants to start a conversation not just about how but where the council spends its money.

"Not just about the interest rates and what returns you get on Israel bonds, but where is that money actually going and are we comfortable with our money being used for these purposes," said Dallas Eckman.

A 2019 Cuyahoga County news release about a $3 million investment in Israel bond said the money "enabled development of all areas of Israel’s economy."

On Tuesday, a spokesperson added Cuyahoga County is one of 15 Ohio counties that have invested in Israeli bonds.

However many Palestinian-Americans living in the county believe that needs to change.

Speakers told council members that they believed the millions invested in the bonds could be better spent here at home.

"Like food deserts, rehabiliation services and other needs that would help our communities thrive," said Noelle Naser.

Councilman Dale Miller, who chairs council's finance committee, said he wasn't ready to comment on the request after Tuesday's meeting.

But Shereen Naser said they're not going away.

"Every time I hit that button to pay my taxes in April, it is such a dissonance in my brain," said Naser. "On the one hand knowing this is part of my civic duty, but on the other hand...even a dollar is too much to send to hurt people when we could be using it to support people here at home."

It's not just Cuyahoga County.

The Ohio treasurer's office said the state holds more than $260 million in Israel bonds including $15 million invested just last month.

