Local police departments launch inaugural academy for officers' families to understand job challenges

CLEVELAND — The University Circle Police Department and the Cleveland Police Department teamed up to give family and friends of police officers a look behind the badge. A four-week police academy for family, spouses, and friends to give them a glimpse at what police officers do at work.

“I do think they’re under a lot of stress and I just think they’re seeing a lot of tragic things, and it just takes a toll on them,” said University Circle Police Chief Tom Wetzel.

What officers see at work often goes home with them.

“They go home and they’re still carrying all the stress and the problems that they had, the things that they saw on the job,” said Wetzel.

That’s why the two departments teamed up for the first ever Family, Spouses, and Friends Police Academy.

“I thought it was a really great idea,” said Lisa Owens.

She’s been married to a police officer for almost 30 years.

“As a wife we see the affects of different things they encounter that they don’t talk about or they bring it home and it’s really hard to understand,” explained Owens.

Friends and family of any police officer from any department are welcome to attend the last class, which is on Sunday afternoon. It will take place at Holy Rosary Church in Little Italy.