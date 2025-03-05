Local Ukrainian Americans hopeful now that Zelenskyy ready to work for peace

OHIO — In the Ukrainian Village of Parma, the somberness News 5 first told you about on Friday from people like Roman Skalsky has changed to hopefulness after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he’s ready to work for peace on Tuesday.

Here’s what local Ukrainian Americans say about Trump, Zelenskyy heated exchange

“I just hope it’s going to end the bloodshed,” said Skalsky. “I care about US as much as Ukraine because I live here, this is my home. But of course, it’s personal because innocent people are dying for nothing there.”

Still, Skalsky said he wants to see security guarantees to prevent Russia’s aggression, which sparked Friday’s tense discussion between President Donald Trump and Zelenskyy when the two leaders met to negotiate peace in exchange for Ukraine’s mineral resources.

A deal was not reached so Trump paused military aid to Ukraine on Monday.

But since Friday, Zelenskyy has expressed regret for his response during his Oval Office visit, which Diyana Alexandra Gabyak said is a step in the right direction.

News 5’s Remi Murrey asked: Do you think that when President Donald Trump decided to halt the aid to Ukraine that’s what prompted a response from President Zelenskyy?

“Yes, I think that it really prompted because Ukrainians really have no way out right now,” said Gabyak.

When we met Gabyak on Friday, she told News 5 she understood why it became tense and didn’t blame either side; but encouraged everyone to trust the process.

Now, she’s hopeful peace will soon come.

“Without United States, it’s impossible to win this war and I believe that President Zelenskyy knows that and that is why he is really re-thinking on how to really reassure that friendly and good relationship with the United States because that is what we need," said Gabyak.

It’s not clear when the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy will happen, but the community is hopeful it will be soon.