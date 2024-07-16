Local Ukrainian group reacts to Trump selecting JD Vance as pick for vice president

Former President Donald J. Trump announced Monday that he was selecting Ohio Senator JD Vance as his Vice President for the 2024 Presidential Election. Almost immediately, activism groups and other political figures either expressed their condemnation or celebration of the decision.

Vance has so far been heavily criticized for his views on a wide array of political issues like abortion, immigration and his involvement in Project 2025. He has also been under heavy scrutiny for his previous comments about Trump. As people from all sides weighed in, one group here in Cleveland immediately got to work.

"There certainly were questions put to me and to others in our organization about what this will mean," George Jaskiw, President of the United Ukrainian Organizations of Ohio, said.

Jaskiw, current president of the United Ukrainian Organizations of Ohio, has worked with the group for over 10 years. The organization specializes in advocacy for foreign policy on the local and national levels by providing information and speaking directly to representatives. He opened up his statements by reflecting on current events.

"I want to say that we express relief that President Trump is fine and he survived the assassination attempt," Jaskiw said. "We congratulate Senator Vance on being nominated to be the vice presidential running mate."

Vance has expressed his discontent with how the U.S. is getting involved in the Ukrainian war. In an interview with Steve Bannon, Vance remarked, "I don't really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another." Vance also penned a letter to the Financial Times stating that Europe is costing the American people.

"As the American defense budget nears $1tn per year, we ought to view the money Europe hasn’t spent on defense for what it really is: an implied tax on the American people to allow for the security of Europe," the letter reads. He continues on to call the Ukrainian and European armed forces "weak" and that pulling aid would force them to "stand up on their own two feet."

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is holding a summit this week in Washington. Several allies, including the United States, pledged to provide more aid to Ukraine.

Despite these comments, Jaskiw is confident that he would be able to work with Vance and other politicians to keep aid flowing to Ukraine.

"...We have confidence that he takes stock of the situation in the world order and takes stock of his own policy goals that we'll find a common ground," Jaskiw said.

Jaskiw believes providing aid to Ukraine now would prevent a larger response from becoming necessary down the line.

"We can pay a little bit now and keep our troops at home or we can pay a whole lot later and risk blood and treasure in the plains of Europe," Jaskiw said.

The Ohio Young Democrats and the Young Democrats of America put out a joint statement Monday condemning Trump's selection.

"If you do not know JD, take it from us: He does not represent Ohio. It is shameful he is being elevated within the GOP, considering his short, questionable track record as a Senator,” Ohio Young Democrats President Kim Agyekum said.

"JD Vance is one of the most unqualified individuals ever to run as a vice presidential nominee for a major party. Outside of his harmful and divisive rhetoric, he's accomplished little in his short time in the Senate. Ohioans and Americans deserve far much better." said Young Democrats of America President Quentin Wathum-Ocama.

Congressman David Joyce (R-10th District) applauded JD Vance as a potential vice president. "President Trump is wise to pick a young leader with an innovative vision for our future. Ohio has always played a large role in presidential politics. That's why I believe Senator Vance will make us proud on the national level, and he will be a fantastic Vice President," Joyce said in a statement Monday.