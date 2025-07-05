Local WW2 Veteran celebrates 100th Birthday on July 4th

While the Fourth of July is a big day in the history of our nation, it’s also a big day in the history of John Ellis, who shares his birthday with America!

He said, “I’m a Yankee Doodle Dandy!”

But this was no ordinary birthday for Ellis; this was his 100th birthday!

“Getting there is half the fun”, he told us.

Ellis served his country proudly during World War II, rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant in the United States Army.

“I did what I had to do”, he said. “I’d do it again if I had to.”

Ellis’s son John told us, “'I used to say you’re my hero,' and he goes, ‘The real heroes never came home.’”

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says 16.4 million Americans served in World War II. As of 2024, fewer than one percent are still alive.

John Ellis has lived to celebrate birthday number 100 with the nation he loves.

“God bless America,” he said.

News 5 Cleveland John Ellis celebrating his 100th birthday on July 4th