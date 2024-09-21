Watch Now
Local WWII veteran passes away at 106 years old

Mike Zaderecky
News 5 Cleveland
Posted

World War II veteran Mike Zaderecky of Parma passed away Friday morning at the age of 106.

News 5 anchor Rob Powers was present when Zaderecky celebrated his 104th birthday in April 2022.

Happy birthday and thank you for your service: Local WWII veteran turns 104 Friday

In 1944, Zaderecky patrolled the beaches of Normandy, France and returned to Parma in 1945.

He was believed to be the longest-continuous member of the American Legion in Ohio —and possibly in the entire country.

Mayor Timothy DeGeeter of Parma released a statement Friday morning on the passing of Zaderecky.

I was deeply saddened this morning to hear the news of Mikey Z passing. He was a great American, Veteran, and longtime Parma Municipal Court bailiff. Everyone enjoyed being around him with his wonderful sense of humor. I personally know he really enjoyed his weekly trips to Stancato's Lounge where I saw him, many times, enjoying a beverage or two. He will be missed by many.
Mayor DeGeeter
