Loneliness and isolation: How to stay connected

Right now, the United States is facing another epidemic. This month, the U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared isolation and loneliness a public health crisis. Back in 2014, Murthy said in a statement he didn't view loneliness as a concern but after the pandemic forced many of us to isolate, red flags have been raised.

"There's not a single answer," said Karen Cook, the director of Healthy Families and Thriving Communities with MetroHealth's Institute of Hope.

She says there are several layers to this growing epidemic.

First, on an individual level, people experience a lack of transportation and zero access to the internet.

"But we also see things at a community level. Are there active civic organizations that are bringing people together? Are there green spaces and places people can go to connect?" said Cook.

The effect loneliness can have on your physical health is frightening.

The report warns that loneliness can lead to more strokes.

It's even being said that it could be worse than smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Loneliness can also have a negative effect on our mental health especially with the use of technology.

"I think if it's being used as a distraction, if it's being used as a replacement for face-to-face contact that we might be able to have, then there's certainly a downside to that," said Cook.

It's a unique situation here in Northeast Ohio.

The Chamber of Commerce looked at U.S. Census data of more than 170 cities and determined Cleveland is the sixth loneliest city in America.

The city is also coming in at number two when looking at the loneliest cities for men.

"I think something that's being highlighted at this level from the Surgeon General really puts the importance behind it. It really puts some analysis behind it and it really attempts to put some solution behind it as well," said Cook.

