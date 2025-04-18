Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a lasting tribute to Superman!

It won’t be long now.

Months of hard work by the ‘Siegel and Shuster Society’ will pay off when the open space just outside the Huntington Convention Center at the corner of St. Clair and Ontario in downtown Cleveland transforms into ‘Superman Plaza’.

Gary Kaplan from the ‘Siegel and Shuster Society’ told News 5, “The whole world knows who Superman is, but very few people know he was created in Cleveland, Ohio.”

Kaplan also happens to be a cousin of Jerry Siegel, who, along with Joe Shuster, came up with the idea of Superman while students at Glenville High School.

Sculptor David Deming, who created statues in Cleveland for Jim Brown and Larry Doby, to name two, worked on the stainless-steel Superman statue that will be joined on the plaza by bronze figures of Siegel, Shuster, and Siegel’s wife, Joanne— the original model for Lois Lane.

Behind the creators, an empty phone booth holds the discarded clothing and glasses of Clark Kent.

“He stands up to bullies,” Kaplan said. “He’s against crime & corruption; he’s a symbol for hope!”

The official unveiling of the plaza could be as soon as this summer, although there is still some money to raise before the job’s completed.

Seventy percent of the fundraising effort is complete.

You can donate at HERE.