Looking for some free entertainment this summer? Downtown Cleveland Inc. has you covered.

Things are heating up in The Land this summer.

Downtown Cleveland Inc. has a lineup of free events to keep you busy the next few months.

Public Square will have kickboxing, a concert series, splash pad fun, yoga and group sketching.

The events will repeat, and most of them run through August.

At Voinovich Park, you can enjoy a live orchestra, sand volleyball, a running club and Fourth of July fireworks.

And already happening every weekend from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., food trucks and live music at five different places around Downtown.

Public Square – Downtown’s Front Yard

Don’t miss all the action at downtown’s favorite gathering space!

Kickboxing on the Square (Mondays, June through August): Whether you’re just learning to strike or have been bobbing and weaving for a while, you’ll love these multi-level classes for all ages! Check-in is at 6 p.m. and classes are from 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Public Square Concert Series, presented by Circle K (Wednesdays, July 9 through Sept. 24): Live music, great vibes and skyline views from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Grab a drink and dance the night away to local artists like Da Land, Paul Kovacs, Jul Big Green, and more.

Public Square Splash Pad Fun (June through August): Beat the summer heat every day! On Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. enjoy rotating activities from Cleveland Public Library, Cleveland Museum of Art and GCRTA.

Namaste on the Square (Saturdays, June 14 through Sept. 27): Get Zen in the city with 45-minute traditional yoga classes for all levels and ages. Check-in is at 10 a.m. and classes are from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sketch the Square: (First and Third Sundays, June through August) Tap into your creative side and try your hand at sketching and water coloring, whether you’re a seasoned pro or a newbie! Supplies and instructions provided from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Voinovich Park – Where the City Meets the Lake



Popular programs return after a nearly $5 million dollar refresh to North Coast Harbor!

Symphony at Sunset (Sundays, June through August): Pack a picnic and enjoy live mixed chamber orchestral performances by OPUS 216 from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

North Coast Namaste (Tuesdays, June through August): Join Cleveland area yoga studios from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at North Coast Harbor. This series features 45-minute traditional classes for all levels and ages.

Lakefront Leagues Volleyball (Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, June through September): Now, three nights a week, your favorite sand volleyball league just got even better! Sign up by July 16 for more chances to play, more teams to meet and more epic sunsets on the sand.

Harbor Hustlers Running Club (Thursdays, June through August): Join a friendly, coach-led run or circuit workout from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All paces and ages welcome! Runs begin and end in Voinovich Park, with routes varying week to week, so that you can explore all downtown has to offer while burning calories.

Light Up the Lake, presented by Circle K (July 4th): Downtown's 4th of July fireworks and watch party return! Join Downtown Cleveland, Inc. for face painting, balloon twisting, bubbles, take and make crafts, food trucks, CLE Cotton Candy and DJ Smillz from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The annual Independence Day fireworks spectacular will begin at dusk after the sun sets and last for 20 minutes. Downtown Cleveland’s Food Trucks Series – Conquer your Cravings



Be sure to also catch food trucks and local musicians every weekday – now through September 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – at five iconic locations across downtown, with 50-plus rotating food trucks.

Memorial Monday: sponsored by The Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court at Fort Huntington Park (W. 3rd & Lakeside)

Food Truck Tuesday: sponsored by Benesch at Public Square (Rockwell & Ontario)

Walnut Wednesday: Ralph J. Perk Plaza (E. 12th & Chester Ave.)

Truck Stop Thursday: One Cleveland Center Plaza (E. 9th St. & St. Clair Ave.)

Free Stamp Friday: Willard Park (E. 9th St. & Lakeside Ave.)

CLICK HERE for more information from Downtown Cleveland Inc.