CLEVELAND — It’s a New Year, so if you’re trying to make some lifestyle changes and become a regular at the gym, News 5 has some recommendations for you.

Looking to get fit in 2024? Check out these recommendations

Bronson Rotaru works as a Personal Trainer at Train Proper in Gordon Square, and he says it’s best to keep your expectations simple.

He also recommends doing basic research to see what fitness goals you are trying to achieve and where is the best place to go.

Rotaru tells News 5 you can do this by checking out the prices and environment of a gym or personal trainer online, then determine what works best for you.

Lastly, Rotaru recommends healthy eating as well as making time to have fun while you move your body.

“I tell people all the time I’m trying to introduce you to fitness. I hope you stay with it. Maybe your time with me is temporary, but I’m hoping to instill some permanent habits with you, so I want you to embrace fitness as part of your lifestyle,” said Rotaru.

Rotaru offers one-on-one personal training for those who are interested.

