Lorain bald eagle's recovery continues at rehabilitation center in Castalia

A bald eagle found in Lorain has been in recovery at the Back to the Wild rehabilitation center in Castalia.

Mona Rutger, founder and executive director of Back to the Wild, has been a helping hand to the injured bird.

Avian Veterinarian Dr. Jamie Lindstrom found the national bird's problem area and had to anesthetize her to pull out three remaining parts in her secondary feathers.

"Now we believe that her new feathers, when she molts, will grow in," Rutgers said.

The bird will be placed in a pre-release cage after six weeks with other birds before going back to the wild. The bird has already started to show eating improvements and feather growth, Rutgers explained.

"Maybe by mid-October, we will be able to put her back in the wild," she said.

The injured bird was found in Lorain on July 14 after climbing onto a porch. Lorain County Metro Parks rangers responded and captured the animal, which was missing a large number of secondary feathers and had a large gap in her wing.

Beloved eagle in Lorain on the road to recovery after being rescued

RELATED: Beloved bald eagle in Lorain on the road to recovery after being rescued