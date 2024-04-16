Lorain City School District expands arts program and sees positive response

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain City Schools expanded its arts program in all 14 of the district’s schools and said it's making a big difference.

“Three and half years ago, we started planning, we did some research, we interviewed a number of other school districts, we read some articles, and then we did surveys. We surveyed our families, we surveyed our students, and then based on everything that we learned then we designed our implementation,” said Ross May, assistant superintendent of Lorain City Schools.

There is music, art, and dance at each school. May said Lorain is the only district in the state to have dance in every building.

Research has examined the correlation between arts programs and increased graduation rates, better attendance rates, and enrollment. May said all those things are happening at Lorain City Schools.

“When we ask them, you know why did you register? Why are you coming here? One of the frequent response we hear is because of the arts program,” said May.

According to May, enrollment in the district is at the highest level in about seven years.

Angelo Kortyka is the band director at Longfellow Middle School. He said he knows it’s working.

“I see it here in our building with increased attendance in my classes and the students I teach. I see less discipline problems with the students I teach,” said Kortyka.

“Some days I’ll just sit there and roll around in bed, and I don’t want to do anything, but then I remember I have an art class,” said Lorain High School student Audrya Arroyo. At the end of the year, the district plans to crunch the numbers but is sure the statistics will show the program is working.

On April 25, the high school will host an art show, which will include performances and treats made by the students.