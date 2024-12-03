Lorain Co. prosecutor requests new trial for men convicted of 1991 murder

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Living in renewed hope is what Attorney Josh Dubin said he wants for four men convicted of a 1991 murder that he said they did not commit.

While this case is still developing, Dubin said he’s hopeful his wish will be granted following what he calls a promising new development.

“It's my hope that they'll be able to live with it a little easier having their names cleared,” said Dubin.

Dubin’s sense of hope comes after Lorain County Prosecutor J.D. Tomlinson released a statement on Monday to reveal he filed a joint motion with defense counsel requesting a new trial for Alfred Cleveland, Benson Davis, John Edwards and Lenworth Edwards.

As reported in the release, these men were convicted of the 1991 murder of Marsha Blakely and were suspected of the murder of Blakely’s roommate, Floyd Epps.

If the court grants this motion, Tomlinson stated that he would dismiss all charges against these four men, giving Dubin, his clients and their families a great sense of relief.

“I think that this county prosecutor realized that something really wrong is going on here and, you know, as an opportunity to make it right,” said Dubin.

According to court documents from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio Western Division, the disputed allegations are that Cleveland and the Queens-based drug traffickers killed Blakely over money she owed them for drugs in the summer of 1991.

Now, more than 30 years later, Tomlinson is challenging the former prosecution’s team's key witness, citing serious flaws in the case that cast overwhelming doubt.

Through the statement, Tomlinson also revealed how he found other flaws in physical evidence and the state’s ability to meet its burden of proof.

“The person that implicated them in these crimes 33 years ago said, 'I made the whole thing up,' and nobody wanted to listen. We are just super grateful that someone finally listened,” said Dubin.

Tomlinson claims this decision was not made lightly and extends his deepest condolences to the family while also saying justice demands action, even when it is difficult.