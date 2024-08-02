Lorain County investigators find skimmers at all Apples Market locations

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Lorain County grocery chain is the latest target for cybercriminals. Investigators said they’ve recently found credit card skimmers at all five Apples Market locations in the county.

“It just looks like a regular keypad,” said Lorain County Sheriff’s Office Detective Matthew Lawson, showing News 5 one of the skimmers found at an Apples Market.

The Sheriff’s Office was alerted about likely skimmer activity by the Ohio Investigative Unit.

“They found that there was a rise in EBT frauds that were originating in Lorain County. And the frauds were happening in New York and New Jersey,” Lawson explained.

We’ve previously reported the rampant EBT fraud in Northeast Ohio. Thieves can more easily read the cards’ magnetic strips than the microchips in other debit cards.

With one swipe, fraudsters can gain access to your account and money.

“Because of that, someone might not be able to pay a bill, someone may not be able to make a care payment or make their payment for their kids’ school,” Lawson said.

The skimmers recently discovered at Apples Market locations prompted a warning on social media from Lorain County Job and Family Services. The agency is urging all EBT customers to change their PIN immediately by using the ConnectEBT app or calling the EBT hotline at 866-386-3071.

Lawson encouraged anyone who’s used any kind of card at an Apples Market location recently to monitor their account for fraudulent activity and check with their banks.

“Most banks have security checkpoints or security procedures they can put in place to reduce or prevent future fraud,” he said.

Current federal law does allow EBT fraud victims to recover lost money by submitting a claim.