Lorain County Jail officer charged with assault, seen striking inmate about 15 times in 6 seconds

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office has released new surveillance video of an incident that led to charges against a corrections officer at the Lorain County Jail.

The sheriff's office said CO Ruben Ortiz was trying to handcuff an inmate for transport. Ortiz tried to take a bag out of the inmate’s hand to cuff him, and the inmate yelled, triggering a fight.

Video shows the corrections officer push the inmate into a wall. The investigative report states that Ortiz strikes the inmate six to seven times in the face while the inmate is against the wall.

The inmate then appears to lose his footing and falls to the floor. Ortiz then gets on top of the inmate and strikes him another six to seven times, the report states, for a total of about 15 strikes in six seconds.

Other officers rush in seconds later, and the inmate is restrained.

The inmate was later checked out and cleared by medical staff.

The sheriff's office said Ortiz was placed on paid leave, and administrative and criminal investigations began.

Multiple corrections officers and other inmates who witnessed the incident were interviewed by investigators, and the inmate who was struck by Ortiz declined to pursue criminal charges until they saw the surveillance video.

Ortiz is now charged with assault and falsification due to statements he made during the investigation that were not consistent with what investigators found.

Ortiz has a pending court date in Elyria Municipal Court on Oct. 25.