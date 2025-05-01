Lorain police chief on leave amid investigation

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain Police Chief James McCann was ordered to turn in his badge and gun and placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into his actions and decisions.

According to a letter from Lorain's mayor and safety service director dated April 25, the investigation will determine if McCann's actions and decisions as chief align with departmental policies and professional standards.

The letter does not specify any particular incidents, but says the investigation is related to a March Office of Professional Standards report examining claims of retaliation and discrimination by a former Lorain police lieutenant.

The 400-page report cleared McCann, a 34-year veteran of the department, of those allegations.

However, investigators did acknowledge McCann is "often unprofessional in the work environment with his comments" and referenced what they called McCann's "boorish and unbridled personality."

According to the letter, McCann is barred from making any public statements that could interfere with or influence the investigation.

That investigation is being handled by the newly formed public corruption unit of the Lorain County Sheriff's Office.

A sheriff's spokesman said investigators received and are reviewing statements and information, but did not know how long the investigation could take.

The sheriff's office said if any potential criminal acts are found, those findings will be turned over to the county prosecutor's office.

Deputy Chief Mike Failing will serve as acting chief while McCann is on leave.