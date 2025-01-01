Lorain police cruiser strikes woman walking into roadway New Year's Eve

A 48-year-old woman was taken to the hospital on New Year's Eve after she was struck by a Lorain police cruiser transporting an arrestee.

It happened just after 10 p.m. near Broadway Avenue and West 32nd Street.

According to the Lorain Police Department, the woman walked into the road near the intersection, and the officer swerved to avoid her, but the front of the vehicle struck her.

Police said the woman "sustained noticeable injuries," but was alert and aware when EMS transported her to a hospital in Elyria.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is assisting Lorain police with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Lorain's Traffic Investigations Bureau by calling 440-204-2115.