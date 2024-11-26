Lorain police investigating 39-year-old man's shooting death

Lorain police detectives are investigating after a 39-year-old man was shot multiple on Monday in the 400 block of West 14th Street.

According to the Lorain Police Department, the man has been identified as Leonard McCall Jr. of Lorain.

Authorities say officers found McCall near the front of the home and administered first aid until EMS arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified, and no further information has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department's detective bureau at 440-204-2105.