Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lorain police looking for hit-skip driver who injured 67-year-old woman

Lorain police.jpg
Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland
File Image
Lorain police.jpg
Posted
and last updated

A 67-year-old woman walking across Tower Boulevard in Lorain was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to Lorain police.

Authorities say the crash happened Christmas Day just before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Tower Boulevard near Tysons Road, between Kingsway Drive and Washington Avenue.

Screenshot.png

The woman was walking north across the street when she was struck by a vehicle heading east, police said. Debris from the crash indicates the vehicle may be a silver or gray Ford pickup truck.

EMS transported the woman to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

"The victim is in stable condition, though she sustained serious injuries to one leg," police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Lorain Police Department Traffic Bureau at 44-204-2115. You can also email officer Brian Andreas.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.