Lorain police looking for hit-skip driver who injured 67-year-old woman

A 67-year-old woman walking across Tower Boulevard in Lorain was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to Lorain police.

Authorities say the crash happened Christmas Day just before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Tower Boulevard near Tysons Road, between Kingsway Drive and Washington Avenue.

Lorain Police Department | Google Maps

The woman was walking north across the street when she was struck by a vehicle heading east, police said. Debris from the crash indicates the vehicle may be a silver or gray Ford pickup truck.

EMS transported the woman to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

"The victim is in stable condition, though she sustained serious injuries to one leg," police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Lorain Police Department Traffic Bureau at 44-204-2115. You can also email officer Brian Andreas.