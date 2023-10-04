Lorain Schools chaperone explains why he brought loaded gun to a school field trip

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain police report they're asking a Lorain County grand jury to consider possible charges against a Lorain Schools chaperone who brought a loaded concealed gun to a high school field trip.

Brandon Wysocki told News 5 that he takes full responsibility for the mistake and didn't know he violated a school board policy by bringing the gun to the Sept. 22 field trip to the scenic wooded area around the Black River Reclamation facility.

"We do have some wild dogs, feral dogs in the area, we absolutely have coyote, so it had everything to do with what if something went south, how many different ways do I have to potentially intervene to help ensure a safe trip,” Wysocki said. “It was concealed, I don’t think there was any way of anybody noticing it, I didn’t know that it was a violation of board policy.”

Wysocki said he admitted he had the loaded concealed gun, a knife and pepper spray when he was questioned by Lorain police on a family matter during the field trip.

Lorain Schools responded quickly to the incident and issued a statement:

"Lorain Schools took immediate action in accordance with district policies and part practices,, and continues to work with the Lorain Police Department."

Larry Schultz, who is a private bus driver hired by Lorain Schools to drive students to the field trip location, told News 5 he understands school board policy when it comes to weapons but doesn't believe Wysocki should face criminal charges.

“So it is remote, animals, remote there could be people there, we could come on some people by chance, and it’s always good to know you’re safe,” Schultz said. “I didn’t know he had a gun, but yes, knowing now makes me feel even better that if something would have happened, we would have been protected.”

It's still not clear when the case will be heard by a Lorain County grand jury or what potential charges may be under consideration.

Meanwhile, Wysocki, who resigned his position as a substitute safety officer with Lorain Schools after the incident, had a message for the 90 high school students who went on the field trip and their parents.

“I know there are consequences to every action; it doesn’t matter that I didn’t know, so I have no problem with being accountable," Wysocki said. “I want to more openly explain myself and apologize for anyone that I may have made uncomfortable or disappointed because I’m not there.”

News 5 will continue to follow through on this developing story.