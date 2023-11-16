Louise C. Stokes Scholar House offers student housing for parents, children

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Its location, across from Tri-C’s Metropolitan Campus and blocks away from Cleveland State University, makes the Louise C. Stokes Scholar House ideal for student housing. But the amenities offered inside are what developers hope will create an atmosphere of success for two generations.

“I actually had my daughter, single parent, with my GED. I was living in project-based housing then,” recalled Rochelle Ensley.

The current VP of Property Management at CHN Housing Partners told News 5 about working and parenting her young daughter full-time while attending school part-time to earn her associate’s degree. When she transferred to CSU for her bachelor’s degree, her daughter would do homework in the back of Ensley’s evening classes.

Eventually, with her employer’s encouragement, Ensley would earn her master’s degree.

“That whole journey really started with me looking at my daughter, wanting to give her something different, wanting to be an example for her,” she said.

Ensley’s daughter is now on track to graduate with her own master’s degree.

“There were plenty of times [I felt] like ‘I can’t do this.’ But what I think is so important is your community,” Ensley said.

Creating a sense of community will be one of the priorities at the Louise C. Stokes Scholar House when it begins welcoming families in early December. The 40-unit facility includes two and three-bedroom apartments with ample personal space. Each floor will include a meeting room, and the main level will feature a community area and kitchen for events and workshops.

“We’re breaking down barriers so that parent is able to successfully graduate from college and their children can thrive as well,” explained Kate Carden, the VP of Programs at CHN Housing Partners.

The organization has been working to create Cleveland’s first supportive housing for parents in college for close to 6 years. The developer wanted a space to help both children and parents flourish academically and personally.

“We really hope that the parents are able to graduate and obtain stable employment, exit to stable housing, while their children are also meeting all of their educational benchmarks,” Carden explained.

The Scholar House features on-site and adjacent daycare, an outdoor playground and an indoor playroom, which can be seen from the computer, laundry room and fitness center.

“There’s windows and visibility throughout all these spaces,” Carden said. “So it’s really easy for parents to trust their kids are OK when they’re in here doing their school work.”

In addition to physical amenities, CSU and Tri-C will provide life skills, academic counseling, and cohort support for first-generation college students. CHN, United Way and other agencies will coordinate wrap-around services, including mental health counseling, financial literacy, and access to benefits and other services.

Carden said similar programs have garnered success, where 80 percent of the adults graduate from the programs, 60 percent land stable jobs and 80 percent of the children also achieve their academic benchmarks.

Ensley believes the wrap-around services and sense of community will help remove barriers for parents attending college. She thinks it will help them achieve their academic goals and help set an example for their children.

“Getting your education is like a master key. It’s just going to open up so many other doors for you,” she said.

The Louise C. Stokes Scholar House is actively leasing.

Applicants must meet the following qualifications:

Student head of household must have primary custody of at least one child.

A minimum 2.0 GPA is required.

Income restrictions apply – Must be under 50% of Area Median Income.

Must be a full-time student with at least one year of the program left at an accredited Ohio educational institution.

Must be eligible for Section 8 Voucher Program.

All applicants are subject to credit and criminal background checks.

To apply, click on this link.