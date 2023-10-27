Love for Mentor high school student Jack Sawyer inspires a community and beyond

Friday night, Mentor football will host St. Ignatius in the first round of playoffs. All eyes will be on the game, but the hearts and minds are with a young Cardinal and his family and the lesson in love he's gifting them.

"The honorary captain for the Mentor High Cardinals football team tonight is Mr. Jack Sawyer," the announcer said during the Oct. 20 matchup between Mentor and Euclid.

It was a tribute night for Jack Sawyer, 17, as he bravely battles Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer.

The movement inspired by Jack kicked off last year in Mentor but has gained momentum and urgency.

Earlier this month, his family announced the cancer had spread, and they had made the decision to end treatment.

"Jack, we’re glad you’re here tonight," the announcer said. "It means a lot to all of us.”

"Us" has no sides in this fight.

On the field that night, the opposing team, Euclid, joined the tribute by wearing yellow shirts and uniforms for Jack. A Euclid Panthers captain gave Jack a shirt that read: “Some things are bigger than football.”

"It's tough, it is tough,” said Dave Juka, owner of Proline Screen Wear.

Off the field, the desire to care for and support Jack and his family has brought a spirit of love to the Mentor community and beyond that continues to grow.

Juka has been printing the "JBS Strong" design on yellow shirts and sweatshirts.

"It means getting behind a kid that’s going through a tough time and supporting him any way we can," said Juka.

Juka has been printing shirts for decades. Perhaps none more pressing, though, than this latest design that benefits Jack and his family.

"We pray for them every day," he said.

The common ground of compassion lifts everyone to their highest self.

"People do want to participate; they want to help people out," said Dave Forbes.

He is the owner of iTec Graphix and made decals to help people get involved and support Jack and his family.

"Just want the family to know that we're praying for them, and we're all in it with them. JBS Strong,” Forbes said.

The shirts, the decals, the yard signs. You see "JBS Strong " everywhere. It is a sign of how much this young man is loved and the love he's put out into the world.

"He's one of the nicest guys I’ve ever known," said Aiden Ritchey, Jack's friend since kindergarten.

It all means so much, said Jack's friends.

"Just to know the whole community is looking out for him and caring for him," said Austin Blood.

They said it's a lesson they'll always carry with them.

"Not to take things for granted, love everyone, and treat everyone with respect," Blood said.

"I pray for him every night," added Sean Pratt, a friend.

"It's really inspiring," said Jason Crowe, principal of Mentor High School. "From the onset of his diagnosis, he's had such a positive outlook."

The outpouring of support is a reflection of Jack, Crowe said.

The gratitude, courage, grace and love he shows are being reflected back onto him in spades.

"And that is something that is going to live on through Jack with us for years to come," Crowe said. "That’s going to be his legacy.”

Crowe said most importantly, they want Jack and the family to know how much they're loved and thought of.

"To my classmates, teachers, staff and the entire Mentor community, I thank you for all the love and support," said the announcer during the Oct. 20 tribute, reading a direct quote from Jack. "It was a privilege to be a part of this community. I’ll always be a Cardinal. Remember my motto, PACE: Positive Attitude Changes Everything. You will forever be in my heart. I love you all, Jack Sawyer.”

Some of the shirts made by Juka went to the Cleveland Browns. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has been a big supporter of Jack as he’s battled for 18 months now against bone cancer. In fact, two signed footballs from the Browns will be raffled off during the Mentor football game Friday night to benefit the family, including one signed by Donovan.

Just like Euclid and previous opposing schools have done when playing Mentor, the St. Ignatius student section will be wearing the golden yellow color in a show of support for Jack.