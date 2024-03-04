Watch Now
Lucky winner of Cleveland Auto Show gets new car

Posted at 5:49 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 17:49:51-05

Sunday marked the grand finale of the Cleveland Auto Show at the I-X Center, and one lucky person left with a brand-new car.

The auto show gave thousands of visitors a glimpse at a lot of cars, trucks and SUVs and even a chance to take some for a spin.

Over the last 10 days, eligible entrants from across the region were selected each day of the show and invited back for Sunday's giveaway of a 2024 Buick Envista.

Those finalists each randomly selected a key, one of which unlocked the doors of the new car.

The lucky winner was Brian Collins.

That new car was given away courtesy of the Cleveland Auto Show and Norther Ohio Buick-GMC dealers.

