Mail carrier fatally shot in 'targeted attack' in Warren, police say

The Warren Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a mail carrier Saturday afternoon in what appears to be a "targeted attack" by someone the victim knew.

The postal worker, 33-year-old Jonte Davis, was found shot in his delivery vehicle in the 600 block of Olive Avenue around 1:44 p.m. by officers responding to a shots fired call.

Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. Davis was transported to Trumbull Regional Medical Center and later succumbed to his injury.

Authorities said they identified a vehicle that may have been used in the shooting in the 400 block of Maryland Avenue NE. Police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and the home. After serving the search warrant, authorities said that several people were taken to the station to be interviewed, but no one is in custody at this time.

Police are calling the shooting a "targeted attack" and believe that Davis and the shooter knew each other. The U.S. Postal Service, as well as the FBI, is assisting Warren Police with the investigation.

No further information has been released.

Police are asking anyone with tips in the case to contact Warren Police Det. John Greaver at 330-841-2723 or by emailing him at jgreaver@warren.org.