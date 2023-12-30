Maizzie is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Maizzie:

Maizzie the Beagle is our feature this week! She came to us after her owner got cancer. Maizzie is overweight and is setting weight loss goals for the new year!

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

The Cleveland APL is running a Winter Wishes promotion, waiving the adoption fee for adult animals Saturday and Sunday.

Find out more about Maizzie and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.