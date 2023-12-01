Major changes coming to Cleveland Height's Coventry Village thanks to APRA funds

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Help is on the way to Cleveland Heights to bring life back into Coventry Village.

“It is a village because we all look out for each other and take care of each other,” said Tommy Fello, owner of Tommy’s Restaurant in Coventry Village.

For more than 50 years, Tommy Fello has been one of the long-time anchors holding down an iconic gem in Cleveland Heights, thanks to Tommy’s.

“All these different stores started Coventry as we know it today as a village,” said Fello.

Throughout the years, Fello says the area has seen a lot of changes from new businesses coming into these empty storefronts boarded up.

“Right now, there’s probably about 10 vacancies we’re trying to get those filled,” said Fello.

Fello says he’s hopeful this can be done because Fello says this is an area where many people have grown to know and love.

“Coventry has so many special merchants down here and we’re very happy to have people come in and experience that,” said Fello.

Because of the potential here in Coventry Village, the city will soon invest American Rescue Plan dollars to expand it even more, which Fello said is needed.

“We’re able to fix up some of the things that need a lot of attention like the parking garage. They’re going to remove all the meters which is great. We’re going to have free parking. We’ve had that since COVID, but now they’re going to make it for real and that really helps the businesses,” said Fello.

Cleveland Heights City Council President Melody Joy Hart says the city council has decided to allocate more than $900,000 to improve things like Coventry Village’s parking garage.

City leaders also plan to use this money to add temporary window art where there are vacancies and include rent subsidies to encourage businesses to come to Coventry.

“All of our business districts are important, but this one has really suffered, probably more than the others, and so we want to make sure that we get it back into a vibrant state,” said Cleveland Heights City Council President Melody Joy Hart.

Hart says the city still has to finalize several more details.

Then, she expects the money to be allocated in January.

“They went after it, and we got some dollars to do something about it and I’m so happy for that,” said Fello.