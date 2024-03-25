Major road rehabilitation project to kick off in Wayne County

In a long-awaited development for commuters and residents, the SR 21 Major Rehab project is set to commence this week.

The $29 million endeavor aims to revitalize a stretch of 5.86 miles of State Route 21 in Wayne County, spanning from the Stark County line to the Summit County line.

The project promises a comprehensive overhaul of the roadway, addressing crucial aspects such as pavement replacement, bridge maintenance, culvert and drainage upgrades, and safety enhancements at key intersections, including Clinton, Edwards, and Grill Road.

Among the notable safety improvements are Reduced Conflict U-Turns (RCUT) at Clinton Road, a Superstreet reduced conflict intersection at Edwards Road, and the introduction of additional turn lanes and median modifications at Grill Road.

However, with progress comes inconvenience, as traffic impacts are inevitable during the construction period.

Starting this week, motorists can expect lane reductions and shifts as crews begin laying temporary pavement and establishing crossovers.

Northbound traffic will be redirected onto southbound lanes, maintaining two lanes northbound and one lane southbound.

Fortunately, access to key intersections will be maintained throughout the project duration.

Outlined in four phases, the project aims for completion by June 2026.

Each phase will bring its own set of challenges and adjustments for commuters, with meticulous planning to minimize disruptions.

While the project's timeline stretches over the course of several years, officials assure that the end result will be a safer and more efficient roadway for all travelers.

As always, progress is subject to weather conditions.