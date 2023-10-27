Watch Now
Making a difference: University of Akron students give back to community

For Make a Difference Day on Oct. 28, hundreds of volunteers from the University of Akron will be donating their time at more than 20 different non-profits in the area.
Posted at 6:00 AM, Oct 27, 2023
AKRON, Ohio — October 28 is Make a Difference Day, the largest community service event in the United States.

Hundreds of volunteers from the University of Akron will be donating their time at more than 20 different non-profits in the area.

Volunteers will be working on a variety of projects, including preparing gardens for winter and rehabbing homes.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Corie Steinke, the assistant director of Civic Engagement and Leaderships Programs at the University of Akron.

"We want to walk alongside you and to help in any way that we can," said Steinke.

This is the 19th year the University of Akron has participated in Make a Difference Day.

