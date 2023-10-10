Watch Now
Man arrested after allegedly hitting, killing 41-year-old man with car

Posted at 11:15 AM, Oct 10, 2023
Canton Police are investigating after a 41-year-old man was struck and killed Monday morning.

According to police, they were called to the 1900 block of 48th Street NW around 8 a.m. for a hit-and-run.

When they arrived, 41-year-old Cateno Demetro was found lying in the road.

He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where he later died.

Police said they determined the hit-and-run was intentional, and they are investigating it as a homicide.

A short time later, police arrested 45-year-old Matthew Colopy.

He has been charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

