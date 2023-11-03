Man arrested after opening fire across the street from elementary school at dismissal time

LORAIN, Ohio — A man has been arrested after shooting towards a vehicle while across the street from an elementary school Thursday.

The Washington Elementary School in the 1000 block of W. 23rd Street in Lorain was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after the man was spotted firing into a car while near the school, said Lorain police.

According to police, Lorain Police School Resource Officer Nick Gerace was monitoring dismissal shortly after 2:30 p.m. when he heard gunshots and saw the man firing his weapon causing the officer to pursue the suspect throughout the neighborhood.

Although no threats were made to the school, Washington Elementary and other schools in the area were put on lockdown as a precaution.

Investigators gathered intelligence leading to the suspect being arrested after being found in a home in the 1000 block of W. 22nd Street.

All schools in lockdown were released at approximately 5:00 p.m.

"I would like to commend Officer Gerace for running toward the gunfire at great personal risk, and the members of the Lorain Police Department for their quick and decisive response to this situation that ended with the arrest of the suspect. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting," Chief of Police Jim McCann said in a release from the Lorain Police Department.

The Lorain School District will have counselors and social workers available Friday for students and staff affected by the incident.

"We experienced an absolutely awful situation. But everyone did what they were trained to do. As a result, no one was hurt. As a district, we know how to respond to traumatic situations. We’ll be ready to support you and your loved ones tomorrow. In the meantime, give your kids a hug tonight and we’ll be there for them in the morning," said Superintendent for the Lorain City Schools, Dr. Jeff Graham.