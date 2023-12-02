Man calls police after killing another man in self-defense, arrested on unrelated felony, police say

A man was arrested by Mansfield Police early Saturday morning after calling the police for an unrelated incident.

According to the Mansfield Police Department, the man called police to advise that he had shot another man who he said was wielding a knife.

Officers arrived at the 20th block of Minerva Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. to find the man that had been shot was in a bedroom deceased.

The 30-year-old victim sustained a single gunshot wound, resulting in his death. His body will be sent for an autopsy, according to police.

According to police, the suspect and man who called police was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant.

Detectives are working to gather more information. Anyone with details of the incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Richard Clapp at (419) 755-9470.