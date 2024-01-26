Man charged with murder of 17-year-old Glenville High student who was allegedly trying to buy gun from him

CLEVELAND — A 22-year-old man was indicted on several charges Friday in connection to the death of a 17-year-old Glenville High School student.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, on Jan. 5, Te'Vion Cunningham attempted to buy a gun from Meonte Robinson when Robinson shot the teen in the chest and the leg.

The shooting occurred near Seabrooke Avenue and East 222nd Street in Euclid. Robinson fled the scene. The teen was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Friday, Robinson was charged with one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of having weapons while under disability, and one count of tampering with evidence.

"This case is a perfect example of the carnage that guns are causing in our community,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “We are seeing teenagers with increased access to guns, and unfortunately, in this case, a high school student went to purchase one and lost his life.”

