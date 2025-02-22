Man dies in pickup truck accident after striking a tree in Lake County

A 27-year-old man died after police found him unresponsive in a pickup truck that struck a tree in Painesville Township Saturday night, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10:40 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to the 500 block of Blackbrook Road.

Once deputies arrived, they located a red Chevrolet pickup truck with a lot of damage on the passenger side against a tree. They found the man trapped inside the truck unresponsive, Lt. Kevin Raico said.

Grand River, Painesville Township and Painesville City Fire Departments responded to extricate the driver and set up a landing zone for a medical helicopter, Raico said.

University Hospitals Medevac was dispatched, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said it appeared the truck was traveling east on Blackbrook Road, failed to navigate the curve and traveled off the right side of the road. Then, the truck struck an embankment before it rolled on its side and struck the tree.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and the sheriff's office said they believe alcohol and speed are suspected to be contributing factors in the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.