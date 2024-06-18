Man driving 150 mph under the influence on Kentucky freeway crashes, kills 2 from Northeast Ohio

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — A driver who police believe was under the influence of alcohol fled Kentucky State Police troopers at over 150 mph before rear-ending another driver; the crash engulfed the second vehicle in flames, killing two people from Northeast Ohio, according to arrest documents.

The Grant County Coroner's Office identified the two people killed as 32-year-old Joshua Turza from Avon and 30-year-old Meagan Spurgeon from North Olmsted.

The traffic citation filled out by KSP troopers said Jody Lee Miller was spotted by a KSP trooper in Grant County on June 9 at around 11:04 p.m. According to the citation, Miller, driving a 2017 BMW, passed the trooper on I-75, going around 132 mph.

The trooper activated his emergency equipment and tried to pull Miller over, but Miller refused to stop and, instead, accelerated to around 153 mph, the citation said.

According to the citation, Miller then collided with the rear of a 2013 Kia, which "became engulfed."

The driver and a passenger inside the Kia died as a result of the crash, the citation said.

Miller's BMW flipped onto its top and came to rest on the right side of the northbound lanes of I-75, while the Kia ended up on the left shoulder of the same side of the highway.

When troopers freed Miller from his vehicle, the citation says a trooper was able to smell the odor of alcoholic beverages on him.

After he was arrested, the citation says Miller told troopers he'd spent the weekend in North Carolina and was on his way home to Cincinnati. On his way, he told troopers he stopped at an Applebees in Knoxville, Tenn. and drank one shot of Grand Marier and "what he remembered as a Blue Moon beer to drink," the citation read.

Miller told troopers he remembered stopping at a truck stop along I-75 at some point after that and remembers leaving the parking lot, but he didn't remember anything else until he was in the back of a KSP vehicle, according to the citation.

Miller is currently charged with OVI, vehicular homicide, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police and excessive speeding. He is being held in the Grant County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.