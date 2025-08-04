Man fatally shot inside Canton barbershop; suspect in custody on $1 million bond

CANTON, Ohio — A 25-year-old man is behind bars following a fatal shooting at a barbershop in Canton last week.

According to the Canton Police Department, it happened on Aug. 1, just after 3 p.m. in the 2500 block of Mahoning Road NE.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the chest. Canton firefighters transported him to a nearby hospital, where he later died. According to police, the man has been identified as Braylon Foster.

Officers tracked down the alleged shooter, Deontae McCollum, and took him into custody. He's been charged with murder and felonious assault, according to police.

At this time, it's unclear what led up to the shooting.

McCollum is being held in the Stark County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond. He has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday in Canton Municipal Court.