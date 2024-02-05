Man found dead on Euclid Avenue in Willoughby last week identified

Last week, a body was found on Euclid Avenue, according to the Willoughby Police Department.

Monday, the man was identified as 51-year-old Tim Pae of Willowick.

Wednesday, around 12:30 p.m., several Willoughby Service Department employees were picking up trash along the berm when they found what appeared to be a deceased person, police said.

Willoughby Police officers responded to the area and located the badly decomposed body of a man at the base of the embankment, authorities said.

The cause of death is still being investigated at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Willoughby Police Detective Bureau at 440-953-4210.