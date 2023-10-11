Man in custody for fiancée's fatal shooting in Warrensville Heights

The Warrensville Heights Police Department announced Wednesday that a 46-year-old woman was shot and killed in a domestic violence disturbance on Monday, and her fiance is now in custody for the crime.

Authorities said officers responded to a home in the 19700 block of Sunset Drive Monday around 11:41 p.m. Inside the home, officers found the woman, later identified as Amanda Williams. She had been shot multiple times. First responders transported her to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Warrensville Heights Police confirm the woman's fiancé has been identified as a suspect in the homicide and is currently in custody. His specific charges haven't been released.