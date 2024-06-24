Man injured in Edgewater Park shooting Saturday night

An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital Saturday night after he was shot at Edgewater Park in Cleveland.
It happened around 9 p.m. in the 8600 block of Cleveland Memorial Shoreway.
According to Cleveland EMS, first responders arrived following a call about shots fired. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was last known to be in critical condition.
We've reached out to Cleveland police for more information.
