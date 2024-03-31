Man kidnapped in Akron at knifepoint Friday night escapes captors, police say

The Akron Police Department is investigating after authorities say a man was kidnapped at knife-point Friday evening but managed to escape from his captors.

According to Akron Police, the man was at a bar on S. Arlington Street when he got into a "dispute" with another person. After the dispute, the man was approached at knife-point, forced to get into a car and driven out of Summit County.

While traveling on State Route 21 in Wayne County, the person driving the car was shot and sustained a non-life-threatening injury. The driver then fled from the car.

The man who was kidnapped managed to take control of the car and drove off, authorities said.

Later that night, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the area for someone who had been killed in a hit-skip crash. Akron Police said that person is believed to be a second suspect in the kidnapping.

No further information has been released. The matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. Tips can be anonymous.