Man killed at gas station was defending women from being harassed by shooter when he was killed, police say

Akron Police Department
Akron police are asking for the public's help identifying this man in connection with a fatal shooting at a BP gas station on July 5.
AKron BP shooting.png
The Akron Police Department has released new information about what led up to a fatal shooting at a gas station over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 4:18 a.m. on July 5 at the BP gas station, 778 Grant St. According to Akron Police, a preliminary investigation has revealed that the man who was killed, later identified as 26-year-old Ar'mon Covington, confronted another man who was harassing women in the parking lot.

After Covington intervened, the other man pulled out a gun, shot him multiple times and then drove off southbound on Grant Street, police said.

Covington was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are asking for the public's help with identifying the shooter. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO and a tip to 274637.

