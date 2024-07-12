Watch Now
Man pleads guilty for overdose death of another man in Akron last year

Posted at 12:37 PM, Jul 12, 2024

An Akron man charged for a man's fatal overdose in 2023 has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection with the death.

Authorities said Antonio Goodwin sold the victim, 48-year-old Nathan Strickland, drugs in June 2023. Strickland later died from an overdose.

According to court records, Goodwin is charged with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in fentanyl.

Strickland's body was found in his pickup truck near a gas station on Copley Road in Akron. He was found to have a high amount of fentanyl in his system, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

An investigation into the man's death later resulted in Goodwin being charged.

Goodwin will be sentenced on Aug 12.

