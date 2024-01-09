Watch Now
Man robbed after withdrawing $40k from bank at Public Square, police say he may have been targeted

Posted at 12:36 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 12:36:42-05

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a man went to Dollar Bank near Public Square and withdrew $40,000 in cash only to be robbed at gunpoint by three men waiting for him when he exited the building.

According to a Cleveland Police report, the robbery happened around 2 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the 140 block of Public Square.

The report states that the man's attorney made arrangements for him to go to the bank and withdraw the money that he received from an inheritance.

The man parked out front of the bank and left his wife sitting in their vehicle. He was inside the bank for around 40 minutes. When he walked out, he was approached by three men armed with guns who had been sitting in a silver Nissan that was parked behind his truck. The men took the envelope of cash the man had in his coat, as well as his wallet and cell phone.

Police said it appears the man may have been targeted as multiple other customers came and went while the trio sat in the car waiting for the man to come out.

After taking the man's belongings, the men got back in the Nissan and drove off.

The man went back into the bank, confronted and threatened employees, accusing them of "setting him up," the report stated.

According to the report, Tower City security cameras captured the robbery on video. However, photos and video of the robbery haven't been released.

